It’s almost time for Pancake Day, so here’s the best places to get pancakes in Edinburgh.
Shrove Tuesday, aka Pancake Day, falls on Tuesday, February 21 this year - so there’s not long to go. While it started off as a Christian tradition, it has become a day for people of all faiths and cultures to feast on the delicious breakfast food.
Whether you prefer a crisp French crepe or a fluffy American-style pancake, you’ll find something for you at one of Edinburgh’s many cafes and restaurants. Here are the best spots for pancakes in Edinburgh for Pancake Day.
1. Stack & Still
Where could be better to spend pancake day than Stack & Still, one of Edinburgh’s best-loved pancake houses? Whether you are in the mood for sweet or savoury, there's something for everyone, from Strawberry Cheesecake pancakes to Doner Kebab stacks. Stack & Still has two locations in Edinburgh - its flagship restaurant in the Assembly Rooms on Rose Street and a food stall at Bonnie and Wild in the St James Quarter.
Photo: Contributed
2. Seeds for the Soul
This 100% vegan restaurant on Bruntsfield Place serves up delicious pancakes as part of its all-day breakfast offering. The cafe's sweet pancakes come with spiced apple compote, whipped cream and candied walnuts, while the savoury option is served with veggie sausage, seitan bacon and a tofu scramble.
Photo: Seeds for the Soul
3. Tupiniquim
If you're a crepe lover, try Tupiniquim, which is situated in a green police box on Lauriston Place. The tiny kiosk is run by a Brazilian family, and offers sweet and savoury crepes with a variety of flavours, such as chicken curry piri piri and banoffee baileys.
Photo: Tupiniquim
4. Loudons Cafe
This award-winning eatery offers a variety of breakfast items at its Fountainbridge and Haymarket locations. For foodies with a sweet tooth, they serve sticky toffee and orange and cranberry pancakes, while the health conscious can indulge in the sweet potato and parsnip superfood pancakes.
Photo: Loudons Cafe