Robbie Williams Edinburgh: 12 pubs near Murrayfield for drinks before Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams kicks off UK tour right here in Edinburgh – and excitement is already building among the singer’s legions of fans.

The former Take That singer , whose biggest solo hits include Angels, Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You, plays a massive outdoor show at

Plenty of venues around town are hosting pre and post-concert parties, but here we're focusing on bars to visit within walking distance of Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. Have a look through our picture gallery to see which ones we’ve chosen – and have an amazing time at the gig.