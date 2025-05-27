Robbie Williams Edinburgh: 12 pubs near Murrayfield for drinks before Robbie Williams

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th May 2025, 14:04 BST

Pop showman Robbie Williams is coming to Edinburgh this weekend – and fans will already be making plans for pre-gig drinks.

Robbie Williams kicks off UK tour right here in Edinburgh – and excitement is already building among the singer’s legions of fans.

The former Take That singer, whose biggest solo hits include Angels, Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You, plays a massive outdoor show at

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, May 31.

Plenty of venues around town are hosting pre and post-concert parties, but here we're focusing on bars to visit within walking distance of Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. Have a look through our picture gallery to see which ones we’ve chosen – and have an amazing time at the gig.

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 pubs near Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium to visit before this weekend's Robbie Williams gig.

1. 12 Edinburgh pubs to visit before Robbie Williams concert

Take a look through our gallery to see 12 pubs near Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium to visit before this weekend's Robbie Williams gig. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ

2. The Roseate

Where: 4 Wester Coates, Edinburgh EH12 5JQ Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT

3. Malones

Where: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Where: 8 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR

4. Platform 5

Where: 8 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Robbie WilliamsEdinburghMurrayfieldTake That
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice