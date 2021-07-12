Roberta Hall-McCarron to open two new restaurants this autumn

Roberta Hall-McCarron, chef owner The Little Chartroom, along with husband Sean McCarron, is set to open two new restaurants in Edinburgh this autumn.

These are: The [new] Little Chartroom, which is set to open in September 2021, and Eleanore, which will open in October.

The new Little Chartroom is a relocation of her flagship restaurant, while Eleanore, a restaurant and wine bar, will take over where The Little Chartroom currently calls home.

The couple will move The Little Chartroom to bigger premises this year.

The award-winning Little Chartroom bases its menu on ingredients from the wilds and waters of the Scottish landscape, guided by what is available from farmers and fishermen.

Here, Roberta creates dishes showcasing her French-British cooking techniques and passion for the best of Scottish produce.

Moving only a short walk to Bonnington Road, The Little Chartroom’s latest incarnation will be an evolution of the original.

Leaving the six-burner gas stove behind, the restaurant’s new ‘grown-up’ destination, will enable an increase in cover numbers, state-of-the-art equipment and more comfort for the guests.

The menu will be concise and considered, with three options for each course, guided by what is available.

Dishes include: smoked eel, beetroot, apple, horseradish; trombetta courgette, asparagus, peas, elderflower, lovage; cod, squash, broad beans, freagola, clams and strawberry bourbon iced tea savarin, ricotta ice cream.

Designed by Studio Niro, the interiors are inspired by the surrounding sea and rugged coastline, making use of rich blues and oyster white.

A lively open kitchen is at the heart of the restaurant, within an intimate and elegant dining room, as well as a separate bar area for pre and post dinner drinks.

Eleanore, which takes its name from the boat owned by Roberta’s family and named by her mother, is a restaurant and wine bar set to open where The Little Chartroom is currently located.

Focused on relaxed counter culture with high-top dining, the restaurant will serve small plates from its open kitchen, highlighting the best of Scottish produce.

Chefs Hamish McNeil and Moray Lamb (formerly of Little Chartroom on The Prom) will run the pass, whilst also incorporating their own culinary influences.

Dishes include BBQ Pork Neck, Chicory and Quince; flatbread with sunflower seed dip and oysters with fermented cucumber, sweet pickled apple and horseradish oil.

Another Studio Niro design, the interiors - incorporating soft whites and hints of dark blues - will hint at the makings of a boat and the Scottish coastline whilst earthy tones from the muds of the deep sea will be reflected in the hand-crafted ceramics.

The space has been designed for flexible dining, from a full meal to a glass of wine.

There will be a regularly changing wine list curated by Johanna Cole (formerly of the Lucky Liquor Co.), and a considered selection of seasonal cocktail, which make use of foraged Scottish ingredients and homemade shrubs.

Roberta represented Scotland in the BBC’s Great British Menu in both 2020 and 2021, where she was a finalist at banquette.