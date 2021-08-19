Edinburgh is blessed with beauty and some of the best rooftop bars in Scotland

We’ve put together this list of classy rooftop bars in the Capital perfect for your next night out with your loved ones.

So, whether you’re searching for an upmarket bar to catch up with friends or if you’re simply looking for the perfect venue to treat your significant other to a romantic date night, we’d recommend checking out these breathtaking rooftop bars in the heart of our city.

1. SKYBar The SKYBar in Bread Street offers the perfect view of Edinburgh Castle. Part of the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, SKYBar is rated as one of Edinburgh's best rooftop bars. Now taking bookings for it's reopening on 21st May.

2. Chaophraya Chaophraya offers gorgeous Thai cuisine and a range of yummy cocktails in a rooftop setting that gives some fabulous views of Edinburgh Castle and beyond. Located in Castle Street.

3. Cask Smugglers Cask Smugglers is a prohibition inspired bar hidden in plain sight in its position atop Princes Mall on Princes Street and is one of Edinburgh most loved rooftop bars.

4. Harvey Nichols Forth Floor Harvey Nichols Forth Floor, located in St Andrews Square, has been a highly rated rooftop bar for many a year.