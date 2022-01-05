“I imagine it’s like surgery. The first time you perform it on someone it’s probably gross, then when you get good at it you don’t feel like that anymore”, says Georgia Flower, 27, owner of Gigi’s Cakes.

She isn’t in medicine – Flower is an Edinburgh-based baker, specialising in hyperreal cakes, meaning those that look like something entirely different to cake.

After painstakingly making each cake, they undergo an operation of sorts: she slices them in half to make an Instagram reel for followers, to reveal their secrets. To destroy all that work is a reminder that food is ephemeral, no matter how long something has taken to make.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flower's cakes look too good to eat

In order to promote other Edinburgh businesses that she thinks are “awesome” and to “create a conversation” with them, she has made cakes including a perfect replica of a tub of Alandas Gelato, and a highly detailed Social Bite mortadella and Isle of Arran Cheddar sandwich, in a box complete with a clear plastic wrap made from gelatine.

“I was pretty distraught to cut that one in half,” says Flower, who is originally from Winchester. “The scariest thing is knowing how they’ll cut. You’ve only got one chance. I’ll start, and half-way through I start to think I should have sliced it differently”.

There is also a Grams pink takeaway coffee cup, which she cuts to reveal layers of sponge and buttercream, plus a bowl of ramen, a packet of East Coast Cured chorizo (a vanilla cake), and El Cartel cochinita pibil pork tacos, which look savoury but are in fact very sweet.

She’s also made a red velvet cake fillet of salmon for Welch Fishmongers and a bucket of chicken wings for Wings Edinburgh. The set of edible wood-effect stacking rings was inspired by Portobello-based children’s clothing business Bon Tot, as well as Flower’s baby son, who recently crawled up to her while she was shooting a reel, and attempted to smash her creation himself. Luckily, she finished shooting the video just in time.

Georgia Flower

Any of these surreal cakes could easily be mistaken for the real thing. It’s extra impressive when you hear that Flower only started baking full time a year ago.

“I’ve done it my whole life as a hobby, but it wasn’t until I went onto maternity leave with my last employer in November 2020 that I thought about where I wanted my career to go. I was at a junction with the new parenting thing,” says this baker, who operates from her home kitchen in Edinburgh’s Haymarket.

“It was a plunge I’d always wanted to take but never felt ready. At that time I had a reason to find something that I could balance around looking after my son and I wanted to, really importantly, raise my kid while in a role where they can watch mum being really happy in what she’s doing.”

This decision came alongside moving from London to Edinburgh to be with her boyfriend. She says jokingly: “We thought it’d be a better environment and we could live our happy family life, all fluffy and with unicorns.”

Bon Tot cake

Flower’s previous roles had been in product development, for brands including Bear Snacks, who make fruit Yo-yos for kids, plus porridge brand Stoats and a low sugar ice-cream company, Oppo Brothers.

“I’ve always worked in food and drink, that’s been my beating heart, but there’s a different type of creativity to making cakes than making snacks for the supermarkets,” says Flower.

However, she has utilised plenty of the skills, science and knowledge picked up in her previous roles to make her hyperreal gateaux. Her interest was sparked by the social media and YouTube presence of some global stars in this field, all of whom have hundreds of thousands of followers online.

“I started off with novelty [cakes], which isn’t quite hyperrealism but is still based on an item or a theme. That’s what naturally pulled me towards a few very good bakers in the world that I was just in awe of.

Lucky Liquor cake

“There’s one from Turkey called Red Rose Cake, another from Texas called Sideserf Cake Studios, and one from the UK, The Bakeking. They were creating a social media presence through these remarkable cakes, and often they were so realistic that you couldn’t believe it. I found that really intriguing and became slightly obsessed. I thought I’d love to try and see how good I can get and that’s still a journey I’m on.”

Rather than making random objects, Flower decided to pay tribute to the foodie scene in the Scottish capital – “it’s such an inspiring place for food lovers” – and is now picking up paid commissions from corporate brands.

Alongside this side of the business, her bread-and-butter work is creating celebration and wedding cakes. These are less surreal, but still impressive, especially when it comes to botanical themes. While Flower’s hyperreal cakes can take around a day or more to make, her wedding cakes are weeks in the design, planning and creation.

Although lockdown has diminished the overall amount of wedding commissions that Gigi’s Cakes receives, she has discovered that people want to spend more money and really push the boat out when they can eventually get married, especially if they’ve done a lot of postponing over the last year or two. There will also potentially be fewer guests at these events, so the cakes will be smaller, which suits Flower – and not just because logistically they’re easier to transport.

“People want to have something exciting, but on a smaller cake, which for me is wonderful and aligned with what I like to offer,” she says. “You can go to town with the design because the bigger cakes require more engineering just to make sure they’re properly put together.”

She has had lots of requests for her marble, concrete and stone finish cakes, which you can see pictured on her website, including ones that are covered in autumn leaves, and she has a big project in the pipeline for the start of 2022.

Ramen bowl

“It’s quite a good one – really extravagant,” she says. “It’s a hybrid of South African and Scottish flowers on three tiers of different flavoured cakes. I think it’ll be quite a tall order because it’s got things like bird of paradise flowers on it. Fortunately that cake has a buttercream finish, which takes slightly less steps to make than one with fondant or marzipan icing. It’ll be good fun.”

The individual blossoms, which are made from rice paper or gum paste, are what takes up most of the time with a cake like this.

“Each can take 20 minutes, and there will be hundreds of them,” she says. “They’re the most heartbreaking to see cut up because it’s always such detailed work.”

Her other speciality is catering to clients who want vegan, low sugar or gluten-free cakes, with her previous experience in product development helping her to think laterally when it comes to ingredients.

“I know quite instinctively how to do that. I can’t certify anything because my home kitchen handles all the allergens but I can work with whatever challenge is presented by customers,” Flower says. “I’ve used aquafaba [the liquid leftover from cooked chickpeas] quite a lot in buttercream. For cakes I tend to use things like pulse flours instead of egg white, because they’re quite high in protein, and potato starch to bind ingredients together.”

After all this baking, you imagine that Flower must be sick of the sight of cake. She must absolutely hate it.

“It’s terrible but I still love it, and I think it makes up about 50 per cent of my diet,” she says. “I’m always experimenting with flavours and you get to realise how much a cake isn’t just about ingredients, but how it’s made. Each bite is exciting.”

She has also been using cake as good “bait” to meet other new parents in the city she now calls home.

As Flower says: “I’ve always got a freezer full of cake samples, it makes hosting easy, if not a bit predictable.”

We bet she’s going to make a lot of friends.

www.gigiscakes.co.uk

Instagram @gigiscakesofficial

Ramen cake

Social Bite sandwich cake