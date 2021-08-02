Scottish Whisky: 10 fascinating facts and figures about the business behind Scotland's national drink
These facts about one of Scotland’s best-known exports might surprise you – including just how important it is to the country’s economy.
The first evidence of whisky production in Scotland is a entry in the Exchequer Rolls of Scotland in 1494 saying that malt was sent to “Friar John Cor, by order of the king, to make aquavitae” (a Latin word for alcohol).
It was enough to make around 500 bottles of the spirit, which it’s thought had been made in Scotland’s monasteries since the Romans brought the art of winemaking – but no grapes – to Britain hundreds of years earlier.
Since then whisky has become one of Scotland’s best-known brands, distinct from the ‘whiskey’ produced elsewhere, and a glass of Scotch is now a sign of sophistication around the world.
Here are 10 incredible facts and figures about Scotland’s national drink, according to the Scotch Whisky Association.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.