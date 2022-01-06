Hugely popular local brand Bross Bagels has opened the doors of its new deli in Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre.

The new Bross Deli introduces a unique concept of Montreal Jewish deli culture to the Capital.

It will be serving deli classics with a modern twist – enjoyed as a takeaway or in the new 1,200 square foot deli and dining space.

Resembling a Montreal or New York deli, there are diner-style booths, bar seating, and a bustling open kitchen and deli counter.

Founder Larah Bross said: “Bross was born in Edinburgh, and we’ve been blown away by our close community of bagel lovers from across the city."

Bross Deli soft-launched on Christmas Eve and currently has limited opening hours of 9am until 4pm, and a limited menu.

While locals and visitors will have to wait until later in the year for the full evening experience and menu to launch, the Bross team is calling on Edinburgh’s food community to help prepare for the official launch and assist in curating the new Bross Deli final menu.

Larah said: “Edinburgh, we need you to help us choose. Now is your chance to make like a Masterchef judge and tell us what you love or loathe.

"We’ll be launching new dishes weekly – it’s your chance to get them before they’re gone, until the final menu is unveiled later in the year.

"When our morning to evening dining menu then launches, it will be a genuine collection of Edinburgh’s favourite flavourhood deli dishes, served up morning to night.”

When the full menu lands, the traditional deli will showcase a modern take on traditional Jewish cuisine in a unique culture clash of founder Larah’s Jewish-Canadian background, her experience living in New York, and her passion for locally sourced Scottish ingredients.

The opening menu will include Bross fans’ favourite hot and cold deli fillings, but diners will now be able to choose their NYC style deli fillings slathered on bagels, rye, or challah bread.

It will also be the first Bross venue to offer a dedicated kids’ menu with pizza bagels, challah grilled cheese and Schnitties.

There will be limited edition dishes, which diners are invited to rate and decide whether they will make it on to the final menu.

The first special, which will run until Sunday, January 9, is the Bross Challah French Toast with Bacon, or Facon, slathered in pure Canadian Maple Syrup. Edinburgh foodies are being encouraged to try it and help decide whether it will make the final menu.

Larah said: “The menu we’ll be gradually introducing is inspired by my Jewish heritage. Those classic foods I grew up enjoying, given a modern and sometimes Scottish twist.

"These are foods to warm your soul and for me, there’s nothing more we all need right now as we embark on 2022. Think macaroni like your mama makes, nourish-your-soul Matzah Ball soup, loaded latkes, and knishes.”

The community curated menu will be unveiled later this season, alongside a series of events, collaborations and pop-ups.

