New restaurants including Wingstop, Thai Express Kitchen, GDK have been announced for Leith St Eats in St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

Designed around a crescent ‘urban garden’ theme, Leith St Eats offers a hangout spot from lunchtime right through till late evening hosting a compelling line-up of local, national, and international eateries.

Wingstop, the international chicken wing restaurant, is set to occupy a 1,800 sq ft space at Leith St Eats on level one, becoming the restaurants’ most recent UK signing, the first in Scotland and adding to its 1,500+ branches worldwide.

Partnered with rap artist Rick Ross in the US, the brand has already made its mark on the UK scene, collaborating with the likes of Gymshark, Reprezent Radio and Xbox.

Also bringing a new distinctive offer to St James Quarter is Thai Express, the global leading brand for fast casual Thai dining. Thai Express will be taking 2,600 sq ft located at Leith St Eats and bringing a new format - ‘Thai Express Kitchen’ to Edinburgh.

The new concept will add to the Quarter’s evening offering and will boast an open kitchen, allowing diners to marvel at flames created by wok chefs.

Completing the line-up alongside Five Guys, Tortilla and Edinburgh-based Maki & Ramen within Leith St Eats is gourmet kebab brand GDK. Conceived in Berlin, GDK offers an elevated but authentic kebab experience with lean meats, hand-made breads and signature sauces.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome more delicious eateries to the Quarter. The success of our restaurants and food outlets so far has been second to none and I’ve enjoyed not only hearing the incredible feedback from customers but also seeing the enjoyment from the staff at each establishment. Adding more ‘firsts’ to the list with Wingstop and Thai Express Kitchen really shows the calibre of our offering within Quarter and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in to try them out.”

The recent signings will join the likes of Ka Pao, Black Sheep, Bross Bagels, Salerno Pizza, Bonnie & Wild, Sushi Samba and Pho in the St James Quarter.

