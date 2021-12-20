Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre opened its doors this year, and dramatically changed the Capital’s skyline forever.
It’s a new hub filled with shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, and soon an Everyman cinema and hotel.
Here are all the restaurants which have opened at St James Quarter – and a few still to come.
1. Maki & Ramen
Maki & Ramen serves up tasty Japanese dishes, from sushi to noodle soup. The Scottish salmon featured with their sushi dishes is sourced from sashimi-grade local Scottish suppliers and their ramen noodles are entirely homemade.
Photo: Contributed
2. Bonnie & Wild
Bonnie & Wild is a Scottish marketplace packed with more than a dozen food stalls, three bars, and a designated dining area. Enjoy sourdough from East Pizza, vegan dishes from Erpingham House, gelato from Joelato.
Photo: Craig Auckland
3. Salerno Pizza
Found on the fourth floor of St James Quarter, Salerno Pizza serves up traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in artisan Italian ovens.
Photo: Salerno Pizza
4. Thai Express
Thai Express features Edinburgh's first example of double-decker restaurant seating, popular across Southeast Asia. It serves a selection of traditional Thai and custom dishes, including pad Thai, papaya salad and its popular Thairatcha wings
Photo: Thai Express