The restaurants at St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh

St James Quarter restaurants: These are the restaurants at Edinburgh's new shopping centre

These are the restaurants at St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:00 pm

Edinburgh’s £1 billion shopping centre opened its doors this year, and dramatically changed the Capital’s skyline forever.

It’s a new hub filled with shops, restaurants, cafes and bars, and soon an Everyman cinema and hotel.

Here are all the restaurants which have opened at St James Quarter – and a few still to come.

1. Maki & Ramen

Maki & Ramen serves up tasty Japanese dishes, from sushi to noodle soup. The Scottish salmon featured with their sushi dishes is sourced from sashimi-grade local Scottish suppliers and their ramen noodles are entirely homemade.

Photo: Contributed

2. Bonnie & Wild

Bonnie & Wild is a Scottish marketplace packed with more than a dozen food stalls, three bars, and a designated dining area. Enjoy sourdough from East Pizza, vegan dishes from Erpingham House, gelato from Joelato.

Photo: Craig Auckland

3. Salerno Pizza

Found on the fourth floor of St James Quarter, Salerno Pizza serves up traditional Neapolitan pizza cooked in artisan Italian ovens.

Photo: Salerno Pizza

4. Thai Express

Thai Express features Edinburgh's first example of double-decker restaurant seating, popular across Southeast Asia. It serves a selection of traditional Thai and custom dishes, including pad Thai, papaya salad and its popular Thairatcha wings

Photo: Thai Express

