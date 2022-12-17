Travel guide Time Out knows a thing or two about eating out – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.
Take a look through our picture galley to see what the Time Out team considers to be the Capital’s best places for cheap eats.
1. Nile Valley Café
Where: 6 Chapel St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9AY. Time Out says: It serves tasty Sudanese and Middle Eastern cuisine, and keeps the prices down – expect falafel and baba ghanoush wraps, rich tagines, spicy Egyptian lamb molokhia, chicken wings, tabbouleh and fish curry.
Photo: Third Party
2. Oink Grassmarket
Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it.
Photo: Third Party
3. Origano Cafe & Pizzeria
Where: 236 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5EL. Time Out says: Origano serves up excellent, well-priced antipasti, pasta and pizza.
Photo: Third Party
4. The Pakora Bar
Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries.
Photo: Third Party