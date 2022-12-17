News you can trust since 1873
Take a look through our picture galley to see what the Time Out team considers to be the Capital’s best places for cheap eats.

The 11 best cheap eats in Edinburgh according to Time Out – from The Mosque Kitchen to Kebab Mahal

Travel guide Time Out knows a thing or two about eating out – and now the publication’s writers have compiled a list of the best cheap eats in Edinburgh.

By Gary Flockhart
5 minutes ago

1. Nile Valley Café

Where: 6 Chapel St, Newington, Edinburgh EH8 9AY. Time Out says: It serves tasty Sudanese and Middle Eastern cuisine, and keeps the prices down – expect falafel and baba ghanoush wraps, rich tagines, spicy Egyptian lamb molokhia, chicken wings, tabbouleh and fish curry.

Photo: Third Party

2. Oink Grassmarket

Where: 34 Victoria St, Edinburgh EH1 2JW. Time Out says: Oink is a tiny shop serving hog roasts, and you’ll probably smell it before you see it.

Photo: Third Party

3. Origano Cafe & Pizzeria

Where: 236 Leith Walk, Edinburgh EH6 5EL. Time Out says: Origano serves up excellent, well-priced antipasti, pasta and pizza.

Photo: Third Party

4. The Pakora Bar

Where: 251-253 Canongate, Edinburgh EH8 8BQ. Time Out says: This quirky restaurant serves up the best in Indian street food – notably, pakoras – but also dhals, wraps and curries.

Photo: Third Party

Edinburgh