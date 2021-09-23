The cobbled streets of Edinburgh are lined with independent restaurants and cafes, offering dozens of choices for where to begin your day. Whether you’re visiting the Scottish capital or are a hardened local, it’s never too late to find a new delicious option.
Dotted all over the city, here are 12 of the most well-reviewed breakfast cafes and restaurants, each with its own speciality on offer and always accompanied by fresh coffee, of course. There are centrally-located spots to start your day right before heading out shopping, or more remote choices for when you want to find something closer to your home.
From filling all-day breakfasts to light sandwiches and pastries, browse this list of the most popular places for breakfast in Edinburgh based on TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Cafe Marmalade
Coming in at number one on our list of breakfast spots in Edinburgh, find Cafe Marmalade on 23 Bernard Street for a cosy atmosphere and hearty breakfast food. Stacked sandwiches and full Scottish breakfasts are some of the most popular items on the heaving breakfast menu. Photo: Yana Gayvoronskaya / Canva Pro.
2. Fountain Cafe
Don't be fooled by the unassuming exterior of Fountain Cafe on 111 Grove Street, the food inside is popular with both tourists and locals. Choose from baked goods and freshly cooked meals to kick off your day.
3. Tani Modi
Family-run Tani Modi pride themselves on great-tasting coffee and stacks of pancakes, attracting hungry people to its prime location just around the corner from Princes Street at 103 Hanover Street.
4. Ostara Kitchen and Larder
At 52 Coburg Street, Ostara chooses the produce for its kitchens carefully, using local suppliers and small food producers from around the UK. The majority of the breakfast choices are also organic. Photo: Ostara Kitchen and Larder.
