The 13 best places to go for brunch in Edinburgh, chosen by our readers

Whether it’s poached eggs and avocado on sourdough, a full-on dirty fry up, or a stack of bacon-topped pancakes dripping with maple syrup – brunch has become a serious dine out experience in recent years.

It’s not just hangover food anymore. It’s an (Instagram-worthy) event. And after the tough couple of years they’ve had, we should be supporting and celebrating our local businesses.

We asked readers on our Facebook page where their favourite place is for a spot of not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch. This is where they recommended for a slap up brunch in the Capital.

1. Pirlous Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee. Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous Photo Sales

2. Loudons Loudons is an Edinburgh staple, serving all-day breakfast at its restaurants in New Waverley and Fountainbridge. From a full breakfast with haggis and all the trimmings, to vegan pancakes, there's something for everyone. Photo: Lori Delaney Photo Sales

3. Scran Scran serves all day breakfast at its bistro in North Bridge Arcade, Old Town - like this veggie stack (left). Meanwhile, its new sister venue in 36 North Bridge has just started serving brunch and cocktails for the perfect boozy brunch in the Capital. Photo: @nikidavaki Photo Sales

4. The Garden Bistro The Garden Bistro can be found in Saughton Park Walled Gardens, not far from Murrayfield Stadium. Brunch offerings include a full Scottish breakfast, veggie breakfast, Scotch pancakes, eggs royale (pictured) and more. Photo: www.thegardenbistro.co.uk Photo Sales