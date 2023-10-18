News you can trust since 1873
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:20 BST

No fewer than 268 food outlets in Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on new interactive map – and here we look at the city’s 19 Indian restaurants which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, put together by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in the city failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops and 14 pubs across the Capital.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 19 Indian restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh which failed their latest food hygiene inspection, according to Pantry and Larder.

Where: 69 Mayfield Road, Edinburgh, EH9 3AA. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

1. Mango Tree

Where: 69 Mayfield Road, Edinburgh, EH9 3AA. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

42 South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1LL. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

2. Roti

42 South Bridge, Edinburgh, EH1 1LL. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

6-8 Clerk Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9HX. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

3. Tanjore

6-8 Clerk Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9HX. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

3-4 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5AP. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

4. Ruchi

3-4 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5AP. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

