No fewer than 23% of Chinese eateries in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection

A staggering 268 food outlets in Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on new interactive map – and here we look at the city’s 20 Chinese restaurants which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, compiled by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in the city failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Indian and Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops and 14 pubs across the Capital.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

Have a look through our picture gallery to see the 20 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Edinburgh which failed their latest food hygiene inspection, according to Pantry and Larder.

Take a look through our gallery to see the 20 Chinese food outlets in Edinburgh which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

Lee's Kitchen 14 Portland Place, Edinburgh, EH6 6LA. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Mister Lee's 675 Ferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 2TX. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Nine Dragons 144 West Granton Road, Edinburgh, EH5 1PE. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.