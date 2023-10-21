Across Edinburgh, 9 fish & chips shops and fried chicken shops failed their latest food hygiene inspection

A whopping 268 food and drink venues across in Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on a new interactive map – and we look at the Capital’s 9 chippies and fried chicken shops which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, compiled by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Indian and Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops across the city.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 9 Edinburgh chippies and fried chicken shops which failed their latest food hygiene inspection, according to Pantry and Larder.

Angelo's Chip Shop 8A Lochend Road South, Edinburgh, EH7 6BP. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Stefano's 241 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, EH10 4QU. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Fat Tony's 61 Mayfield Road, Edinburgh, EH9 3AA. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

Jubilee 122-124 West Granton Road, Edinburgh, EH5 1PF. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.