There aren’t very many restaurants in the capital who are offering a festive menu this year. However, those who are, have pulled out all the stops. Here are our favourites. Also, we have to also mention The Little Chartroom, who are offering a monolithic braised beef shin, ox tongue and onion pie, made to feed three to four people, and which comes with red wine sauce and a bottle of wine. It’s £100 and available to collect from their Bonnington Road restaurant on Christmas Eve.

Available throughout December, this fab bistro is offering a festive three-course lunch for £32, or dinner £45.

Superico's Festive Fiesta

What’s on the menu?

Turkey makes it on, but as a ballotine along with creamed sprouts and duck fat roasted potatoes. There’s also a dinner exclusive main course of venison, cep puree, Jerusalem artichoke, kale and wild mushroom. Puddings include warm marmalade pudding with stem ginger ice-cream. Sold.

Any sprouts? Yes, but they’ve been pulped and mixed with cream, so it’s okay.

Chez Jules, 109 Hanover Street, Edinburgh (0131 226 6992, www.chezjulesbistro.com)

Hau Han's lucky cats

This French bistro is offering a three-course Xmas Lunch Menu at the bargain price of £15.90. It’s available from December 1-30 (except for Christmas Day).

What’s on the menu? There’s plenty of choice, with five starters including fish soup with rouille and gruyere croutons, as well as five mains, such as grilled bavette steak, salmon en croute or a traditional turkey with all the trimmings. For puddings choose from chocolate mousse, creme caramel or Stilton, chutney and oatcakes.

Any sprouts? Choux des Brussels come with the turquie.

Palm Court, The Balmoral, 1 Princes Street, Edinburgh (0131 556 2414, www.roccofortehotels.com)

Dishoom's feast

On the day itself, we’re severely tempted to ditch the family and head here, where they serve a Christmas Day Afternoon Tea. Instead, we’ll settle for the Festive Afternoon Tea, available from November 15 and throughout December. For £50, it includes all sorts of sweet and savoury goodies. For an extra £15, they’ll throw in a glass of Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve Champagne.

What’s on the menu?

It includes amuse bouche, followed by tiers of heritage beetroot cake and the candied walnut Balmoral festive puff. On the middle deck are sandwiches filled with turkey and cranberry, or cucumber, Scottish crowdie and nigella seeds, among others. Then there are scones and pastries including the chocolate financier with mascarpone and an exotic fruit opera.

Any sprouts? Course not.

Palm Court

Mono, 85 South Bridge, Edinburgh (0131 466 4726, www.monorestaurant.co.uk)

From December 1-24 and 29-30, this contemporary Italian restaurant is doing a festive a la carte as well as a set three-course menu for £40.

What’s on the menu?

Starters include Peelham Farm rolled pork belly, celeriac, smoked apple and kumquat, with mains including Acquerella risotto with Sicilian citrus, Parmesan and candied fruit. Italian style cranachan with homemade limoncello for pudding, please.

Any sprouts? Sauteed ones with chestnuts and herbs, as part of the turkey main option.

Dishoom, 3a St Andrew Square (0131 202 6406, www.dishoom.com)

You always know you’ll be well fed at this Indian restaurant. From November 22 until December 24, they’re offering a Dishoom Festive Feasting Menu, which is available for groups of four to 11 for £39 per person.

What’s on the menu?

Among MANY other things, this sharing menu includes starters of keema pau and bhel, as well as a main of turkey raan (turkey leg, marinated and slow cooked), unlimited sides such as Bombay potatoes and masala winter greens, plus a shareable pudding of gadbag mitha - aka ‘sweet mess’, with fruits, sponge, custard and cream.

Any sprouts? Chilli ones.

Wedgwood, 267 Canongate, Edinburgh (0131 558 8737, www.wedgwoodtherestaurant.co.uk)

This restaurant on the Royal Mile is offering a Festive Menu to groups or individuals, and it’ll be available from December 1-24. Two courses are £27.50, or go for three at £32.50.

What’s on the menu?

Our mind has been blown by the idea of a Mull of Kintyre cheddar bread and butter pudding starter. Mains include the traditional turkey, as well as plenty of other options, including Borders lamb rump with fondant potatoes, creamed cabbage, carrot and sprouts, and there are puddings such as the take on a Black Forest gateau that is dark chocolate, Douglas fir and cherry. Delicious stuff.

Any sprouts? They snuck in, see above.

Superico, 83 Hanover Street, Edinburgh (0131 225 4862, www.superico.com)

Sometimes festive food can look and taste a bit beige, but not at this South American inspired restaurant. From December until Hogmanay, they're offering a Christmas Fiesta sharing menu, which is available for small groups of up to six people. It starts from £30 per person at lunch, and from £45 per person for dinner. Advance booking required.

What’s on the menu?

The flavour explosion that is sashimi sea bream, as well as rabbit; flat iron steak with mojo rojo and chimichurri; adobo glazed spatchcock chicken, plus trimmings including agave roasted vegetables. Desserts include crema Catalan with mango, passionfruit and guava.

Any sprouts? Yes, but they’re crispy Serrano ham sprouts, so we can manage.

Hau Han, 88 Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh (0131 281 9331, www.hauhan.co.uk)

This restaurant opened during lockdown, and serves a menu of “British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong”. There are familiars like sweet and sour chicken, duck and pancakes or sesame prawn toast, but all made with a light and vibrant touch. Throughout December, they’re doing a Christmas Banquet for tables of six or more. For £24.95 per person, this includes three courses and a glass of fizz.

What’s on the menu?

There are five starters to share, including their satay gai chon and duck spring rolls, then four mains, sides and their special man tau doughnuts with condensed milk for pudding. Vegetarian alternatives available.

Any sprouts? It’s a sprout free zone.

