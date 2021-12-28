The Loony Dook is cancelled, so celebrate 2022 with a visit to these South Queensferry restaurants instead

The ticketed version of the Loony Dook may be cancelled, but there are tastier and less cockle-freezing reasons to visit South Queensferry in 2022. Here’s our round-up of the best restaurants and cafes to visit next time you’re in The Ferry.

Samphire Restaurant, Orocco Pier, 17 High Street (0131 331 1298, www.oroccopier.co.uk)

This 18-year-old venue, with its views out to the three bridges, consists of a boutique hotel, as well as the Antico Cafe Bar and Samphire Restaurant, which is open Friday to Sunday. We like the sound of their sticky toffee sundae, as well as steaks, seafood and main courses including a wagyu beef burger with bloody Mary ketchup, caramelised onions, cheddar, tomato, baby gem and chips. Cocktails include the Sevilla Sour, with Aperol, Tanqueray Sevilla gin, lemon, marmalade, egg white and Peychaud’s.

The Little Parlour, 52 High Street, www.facebook.com/thelittleparloursq

At this place, they serve more than 60 flavours of ice-cream, including bubblegum and Jaffa Cake, and they say that demand doesn’t wane in the winter. They even have a scoop that contains Smarties and is named in tribute to The Burryman, who is part of a local ritual involving a man being covered in seeds. Anyway, if you’re not a fan of the cold stuff, there’s also hot chocolate with toasted marshmallows.

We doubt there’s anywhere else nearby where you can load up on Canadian poutine, Korean chicken wings, pork tacos, shakes, breakfast skillets and burgers that are loaded with goodies like Southern fried steak, home-made country gravy and crispy bacon bits. They also do collection and delivery. If you’re in Edinburgh, check out their younger restaurant on Antigua Street.

Craigie’s Farm, West Craigie Farm (0131 319 1048, www.craigies.co.uk)

This is the perfect destination for harried parents, especially as they recently launched a new Little Farmers adventure park. There’s also a new cafe menu, which features eggs Benedict, steak pie and farmhouse sandwiches. Pick up some supplies from their farm shop, which sells meat from their in-house butchery, home-grown apple juice, their own jam and soft fruits, and produce from the likes of Arran Cheese and Katy Rodgers.

Scotts Bar & Restaurant, Port Edgar Marina, Shore Road (0131 370 8166, www.scotts-southqueensferry.co.uk)

Here’s another one with great views across the Forth. It’s owned by Buzzworks Holdings, who also operate The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow and Scotts Troon. They serve food all day, with dishes including char sui pork belly, radish and peanut salad, or lemon and thyme roasted chicken breast with peas, pancetta and smoked garlic potato puree.

The Stables Kitchen, Hopetoun House, www.hopetoun.co.uk

Although this cafe in Hopetoun’s grounds has been closed for most of 2021, we’re hoping they’ll be serving their usual afternoon teas before long. You can also visit The Hopetoun Farm Shop in nearby Broxburn where they offer meat from their butchery, and wares from Forth Coffee Roasters, Thistly Cross Cider and Giacopazzi’s ice-cream.

