The post-lockdown food scene is being fuelled by a younger generation - Gaby Soutar

It’s not just police officers and doctors who’re looking younger.

By Gaby Soutar
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 4:55 am

My youthful enthusiasm withered and fell off way back in the Noughties.

I wish it was contagious via telephone, as I could have picked some up from the young couple I interviewed this week.

Matilda Ruffle and Tom Tsappis are transforming Killiecrankie House from a pleasant country pile into a restaurant-with-rooms that offers a quirky 15-course tasting menu. It’s taken over 18 months of hard slog to refurbish the property and its grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Killiecrankie House

On the surface, neither of them appeared to have any doubts – just sheer enthusiasm, bravery and optimism. I was jealous of their fresh-faced vigour, and there’s a lot of it around at the moment.

I’ve noticed, after getting back to restaurant reviews and some semblance of a social life, that there are lots of youth-owned businesses launching.

Even Edinburgh’s vegetarian institution, 58-year-old Hendersons, is reopening, but under the ownership of one of the younger family members, Barrie Henderson (OK, he’s 36, but that counts as young to me).

I’m a big fan of Leith’s newest restaurant Heron, which has talented chef patrons aged 23 and 26.

Pic Lisa Ferguson 25/08/2015 New Magazine byline pics - Gaby Soutar

If you think that police officers and doctors look like tweens, the current crop of foodie entrepreneurs are knock-kneed five-year-olds on their first day of school.

I imagine this is partially because of the shake-up of hospitality during Covid. There’s been an increased demand for takeaways and we've lost established bricks-and-mortar businesses.

Thus opportunities and properties have become available for young people who decide to change direction when their original peg started to get a bit shoogly.

The trend among this new generation seems to be for a massive Instagram presence, along with signature specialities – bubble waffles, mac ‘n’ cheese, stuffed cookies, shakes, banh mi, gelato, croissants, tacos, doughnuts, loads of vegan stuff and burgers.

I recently spoke to the precocious 19-year-old owner of a new burger place in Edinburgh. At that age, my days were mostly spent watching Spaced and eating Revels and Pop Tarts. I still lived at home and I’d never heard of aioli, kimchi or probably even pesto.

It’s been a long time since I’ve heard about anyone in their 40s, 50s or beyond starting a food business. Still, maybe it’s not too late. Venison falafel anyone?