These are 25 of the best pubs in Edinburgh, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for 2024

As the name suggests, the members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) know a good pub when they see one – and Edinburgh has plenty of those.

CAMRA recently released its Good Beer Guide, which is celebrating its 51st edition with a striking cover and a foreword by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the 25 pubs in Edinburgh which were championed in the latest guide.

1 . Jolly Judge Where: 7 James Court, Edinburgh EH1 2PB. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Abbotsford Bar & Restaurant Where: 3-5 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 2PR. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The Black Cat Where: 168 Rose Street, Edinburgh EH2 4BA. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales