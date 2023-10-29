News you can trust since 1873
These 8 Edinburgh bakeries failed their latest food hygiene inspection

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT

No fewer than 268 food and drink venues across Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on a new interactive map – and we look at 8 bakeries in Edinburgh and the surrounding area which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, compiled by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Indian and Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops across the city.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

Scroll through our photo gallery to see 8 bakeries in Edinburgh and the surrounding area which failed their latest food hygiene inspection, according to Pantry and Larder.

1. Local bakeries

1-1A Starbank Road, Edinburgh, EH5 3BN. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

2. Masons

1-1A Starbank Road, Edinburgh, EH5 3BN. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

101 Moredun Park Road, Edinburgh, EH17 7HJ. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

3. Ferguson's Home Bakery

101 Moredun Park Road, Edinburgh, EH17 7HJ. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

10 Groathill Road North, Edinburgh, EH4 2SW. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

4. Home Bakery

10 Groathill Road North, Edinburgh, EH4 2SW. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required. Photo: Google Street View

