These 8 Edinburgh butchers and fishmongers failed their latest food hygiene inspection

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:23 GMT
No fewer than 268 food and drink venues across Edinburgh with low hygiene ratings are named on a new interactive map – and we look at 8 butchers and fishmongers in Edinburgh and the surrounding area which failed their latest food hygiene inspection.

The map, compiled by Pantry and Larder using official Food Hygiene Rating Scheme data, also shows 29% of kebab shops in Edinburgh failed their latest food hygiene inspection, along with 23% of Indian and Chinese eateries. Also failing to meet hygiene standards are 20 coffee shops across the city.

Looking at wider categories outside of food outlets, convenience stores and supermarkets are the worst-performing businesses. Nineteen convenience stores and 16 supermarkets in Edinburgh are rated as “improvement required”.

Veronica Fletcher, of Pantry and Larder, said: “The Food Standards Agency (FSA) regularly inspects any business that serves food and drink and awards them a rating from 0-5, with 2 or below indicating a fail. In Scotland, businesses are awarded a ‘pass’ or ‘improvement needed’.

“In Wales and Northern Ireland, it's mandatory for businesses to display their hygiene rating. But this isn’t the case in England or Scotland, and many people will probably be surprised by the ratings of their local eateries.”

74 Ratcliffe Terrace, Edinburgh, EH9 1ST. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

40 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LJ. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

51 Great Junction Street, Edinburgh, EH6 5HX. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) verdict: Improvement required.

