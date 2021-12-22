While turkey, goose and ham are common choices when it comes to sitting down for a traditional feast, more people than ever are opting to not eat meat.

For pescetarians – vegetarians who also also eat seafood – that means a trip to the fishmonger for a festive treat.

Meanwhile, it’s long been a tradition to eat fish on Christmas Eve.

Edinburgh residents are lucky to have plenty of independent fishmongers to choose from, offering the personal service, cooking advice, and locally-sourced products that the supermarkets simply can’t match.

We asked our readers for their favourite on our Facebook page and, in no particular order, here are the top 10.

1. John Williamson John Williamson Fishmongers, on Portobello's High Street, has a legion of fans. One happy customer said: "They have the freshest fish and the loveliest, most knowledgeable staff going. I cross the city every week to come here." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. G. Armstrong Smoked salmon specialists G. Armstrong, on Raeburn Place, are equally highly praised for their scallops. One shopper said: "You always get superb product and friendly service. Best smoked salmon ever." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Atlantic SeaFish According to our readers, a trip to Musselburgh is a must for those who love fish. The first of two recommended fishmongers in the town is Atlantic SeaFish, on Market Street. One five star review explains: "It's superb value and worth the trip from west Edinburgh." Photo: Atlantic SeaFish Photo Sales

4. Sheila's Quality Fresh Seafood Located on Marchmont Crescent, Sheila's has long been a local favourite in the neighbourhood. Sheila herself attracts great praise, with one cutomer reporting: "She's cheerful, knowledgeable about her produce and has very fair and competitive prices as well. Highly recommended." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales