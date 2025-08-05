10 of the best-rated outdoor dining spots in Milton Keynes - according to those who have visited

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 5th Aug 2025, 13:18 BST

Diners have picked the best places to enjoy food in the sunshine ☀️

During the summer months, many of us may find ourselves looking for an outside table when going out to eat.

If the weather allows, a plate of good food and a sip of a drink in the sunshine can be exactly what we need.

In Milton Keynes, there are plenty of incredible restaurants, pubs and cafes with lovely outdoor sections also serving up excellent menus.

Here are 10 of the best-rated places to dine al fresco in Milton Keynes, and what customers had to say about their experience.

1. Harvester, Eastlake

Harvester in Eastlake has a 4.5* rating from 2,245 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Very friendly service from our server Tom. A wide variety of good food, great atmosphere. Easy to get to with good car parking. Would come again.” | Tripadvisor

2. The Broughton, Broughton

The Broughton in Broughton has a 4.7* rating from 1,277 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Always a warm, smiling welcome, friendly staff and brilliant service at the Broughton. Never had any complaints over my multiple visits here. Thank you. See you soon again.” | Tripadvisor

3. The Ship Ashore, Willen

The Ship Ashore in Willen has a 4* rating from 539 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Come for lunch with the girls, had a lovely meal served by Seb and Dawn. Nice little pub, will come back again soon, very warm welcome.” | Tripadvisor-Tushar Pair

4. Harvester, Loughton

Harvester in Loughton has a 4.1* rating from 1,675 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great breakfast, lovely service, drinks & food are great!! Lucy, our server was really lovely. We will definitely be back.” | Tripadvisor

