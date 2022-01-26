Vegan Apple and Date Pot Pie Recipe from new book, Rainbow Bowls
This comforting recipe uses shop-bought vegan puff pastry
Rainbow Bowls is a new book from Niki Webster of blog www.rebelrecipes.com. As well as the below, it features 40 other quick and easy one bowl vegan dishes, such as sweet potato harissa soup, spiced blood orange posset, and miso noodle broth. Webster, who says that “plant-based food doesn’t have to be ordinary”, is the author of three other cookbooks: Rebel Recipes, My Vegan Year and Be More Vegan.
The below is extracted from Rainbow Bowls by Niki Webster (Pop Press, £12.99).
Apple and Date Pot Pies
Warming, comforting apple and sticky date pot pies. Delicious, and they can be whipped up in 35 minutes! The bottom layer of gooey, warm, spiced apples is topped with a little cheat – shop-bought vegan puff pastry which puffs up in the oven in just 12–14 minutes. Pure comfort!
Makes 3–4 pot pies
Prep time 15 minutes
Cooking time 20 minutes
1 sheet vegan puff pastry
Sunflower oil, for greasing
Sprinkle of caster sugar
Vegan ice cream or plantbased Greek-style yoghurt, to serve
For the filling
2 tbsp unsalted vegan butter
4 apples, peeled, cored and cut into 2cm cubes
4 tbsp light soft brown sugar
2 tbsp plain flour, plus extra for dusting
½ tsp ground cinnamon
200ml water
4 Medjool dates, pitted and finely chopped
½ tsp ground cloves
1 tsp vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 220°C.
Add all the filling ingredients to a saucepan and stir to combine. Cover and simmer on a medium heat for 7–8 minutes or until the apples are tender, stirring occasionally.
Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface and cut out 3–4 circles the same size as your individual pot tops.
Divide the filling between the ovenproof pots. Place the pastry lids on top and pinch in the sides to close. Rub a little oil on top and sprinkle with caster sugar. Pierce the lids a couple of times and bake for 12–14 minutes until the pastry has puffed up and is golden on top.
Delicious served with vegan ice cream or plant-based Greek-style yoghurt.