The Johnnie Walker Princes Street will officially open in the heart of the Capital’s West End on 6 September this year.

Tickets for the new 71,500 sq ft city centre development, which takes visitors on a journey through the 200-year old history behind the brand’s whisky, will go on sale from 1pm on Monday, 2 August.

Whisky fans will soon be able to enjoy the views from bars and restaurants in the landmark building, formerly House of Fraser, including a 1820-themed rooftop bar with views of Edinburgh Castle.

(L-R): Anastasia Neagu (Assistant Experience Operations Manager), Barbara Smith (Managing Director), Tony Broonford (Assistant Experience Operations Manager), Kasia Karpieszuk (Assistant Experience Operations Manager) and Kijean Dill (Assistant Experience Operations Manager).

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes, said: “Over the past year we have faced unprecedented challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic but now we can finally start the countdown to the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“We have built an incredibly talented and diverse team who will bring the Johnnie Walker story to life, creating a world-class experience for our guests.

“Johnnie Walker Princes Street will offer something unlike any other visitor experience in Scotland. It will be a venue for everyone, whether that’s visitors to Scotland or local people in Edinburgh, Scotch whisky lovers or those savouring Scotch whisky for the first time. We can’t wait for you to join us.”

Staff have said advance pre-booking of the experience is recommended.

Tickets for the Johnnie Walker Princes Street tours start from £25, which includes a 90-minute tour and three personalised Scotch whisky drinks.

Visitors can use the bars and retail space without having to book a tour ticket in advance.

