Football fever is about the grip the nation when the FIFA football World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday (November 20).

Scotland may not have made the World Cup finals (again!), but that doesn't mean we can’t enjoy the action.

The first game will be Qatar v Ecuador, with both England v Iran and Wales v USA set to be played the following day (November 21).

All the games are thousands of miles away, so going to the games will not be an option for most people.

World Cup games are being shown on live television in the UK. But if you want to watch games with a group, we’ve created a list of some of the best places in Edinburgh where you can watch football live with a drink in your hand, as well as snacks to tide you over to the final whistle.

The final will take place on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm.

1. Belushi’s Edinburgh Where: 32, 32-38 Market St, Edinburgh EH1 1DE The World Cup only happens every four years, so enjoy yourself at Belushi’s, slap bang in the city centre, during the 2022 tournament. All of the games will be shown in high definition, and there will be plenty of food and drinks to go around. Result! Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2. WhyNot Where: 14 George St, Edinburgh EH2 2PF Opening at 1pm, WhyNot will be showing the games on huge screens, and using their state-of-the-art surround sound system. Tables are available to book for groups of 2-4, 4-6 or 8-10. A full food and drinks menu will also be available, served straight to your table while the action unfolds on the big screens. Come half-time, and the action doesn’t stop, as WhyNot will be hosting 'half-time games' in the venue's Rose Street Garden area. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3. Marcos Pool Hall and Pizza Where: 79 Grove St, Edinburgh EH3 8FG There are three big screens out front showing the games, plus pool tables, stone-baked pizza, and cold beer, so it’s not hard to see why this place is perfect for watching the game. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4. The Three Sisters Where: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS The Three Sisters is easily one of Edinburgh’s best sports bars, with a huge outdoor screen, plenty oof indoor screens, and an enthusiastic crowd ready to root for your favourite teams. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales