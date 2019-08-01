Foodies Festival 2019: All the bars, food stalls and activities at this year's event

Edinburgh's Foodies Festival is back from 2-4 August, but what food and drink events and stalls can you look forward to?

From sweet treat with Bake Off winners to sampling champagne and cocktails, there's fun for all the family at this year's Foodies Festival.

Picture: Foodies Festival Facebook

Street food

Street food from around the world will keep hunger at bay this weekend with local vendors like Bonnie Burrito and The Kilted Doughnut. As well as street food, there will be restaurant tents and a chance to buy artisan produce and gifts.

Look out for the chilli eating competitions and food challenges.

Drinks theatre

Keen bakers should head to the new cakes and bakes theatre and the Bake Off gazebo.

Find out more about (and sample) wines, champagne and cocktails in the drinks theatre with events all weekend. Festival goers can look forward to informative talks like: New Wave New Zealand Wine with Rose Murray Brown MW; Prosecco at its Finest with Diana Thompson; Beer Tasting & Tutorial with Melissa Cole and Premier & Grand Cru Champagne Tasting.

Refreshments can also be enjoyed from the vintage cider tent, vintage tea tent and Pimms tea pot.

‘Bake Off’ gazebo

As Channel 4’s Bake Off gears up for another tense 10 weeks in the tent, Home Store + More will be hosting a series of Bake Off-style cupcake decorating challenges at this year’s festival.

Keen bakers can visit the ‘Bake Off’ gazebo to learn the art of creating the perfect cupcake. With inspirational ideas and store colleagues on hand to help, the family-friendly drop-in activity will be available throughout the weekend.

If this has you inspired, head to the new Cakes and Bakes Theatre where bakers such as Larah Bross of Bross Bagels, Amy Lorimer of Baking with Granny and Jo Jarvis of Heavenly Tiers will be showcasing how to make sweet treats and brilliant bakes.

Kids activities

Keep kids entertained in the brand new extended Kids Zone, at the Kids Cookery theatre, which includes demonstrations such as a Gruffalo Crumble Cheesecake and Oodles Rainbow Noodles.

There's also free drop in Crafts for Kids, which will be running all weekend until 6pm.

Four-legged friends

Dogs are welcome at the festival and get in for free. To keep them entertained, this year there will be a brand new dog arena, which will have activities such as: the sausage catch competition and the Foodies Dog Agility course.

There will also be plenty of award-winning traders with pet friendly treats and products.

