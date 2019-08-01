Foodies Festival 2019: Events, tickets and everything you need to know about this year's festival

Edinburgh's Foodies Festival is back from 2-4 August, here's everything you need to know.

Returning to Inverleith Park, this year’s popular Foodies Festival will include live music, workshops, masterclasses and top chefs. With a chef’s theatre, kids cookery school and a luxury VIP tent there’s fun for all the family including the dog, who can come along on a short lead.

Picture: Foodies Festival Facebook

When is Foodies Festival Edinburgh?

Kicking off on Friday 2 August, the festival will run until Sunday 4 August from 11am on Friday and 10am on Saturday and Sunday at Inverleith Park, Arboretum Road, Edinburgh, EH3 5NZ. The festival runs until 9pm on Friday and Saturday and 7pm on Sunday.

How much are tickets?

​A weekend ticket is £29 and gives access for all three days. A family weekend ticket is priced at £58 and admits two adults and up to four children (under 18) to attend the festival for the entire weekend.

VIP tickets are £38 per day and includes a glass of bubbly on arrival, access to the VIP area, a goody bag, priority entry to theatre and masterclass sessions and refreshments.

Family day tickets are £38 and day tickets are £19 for adults, £17 for concessions (over 60) and £5 for young adults.

Tickets can be printed at home so are available immediately.

What chefs will be at the festival?

As ever, the Foodies Festival will be a celebration of food and drink, and will welcome some big name chef's for masterclasses and live demonstrations.

Festival-goers can head to the stage to see live cookery from top chefs such as Great British Menu Winner 2019 at Andrew Fairlie’s Restaurant Gleneagles Lorna McNee, local MasterChef Finalist Jilly McCord, The Pompadour’s Daniel Ashmore, Mark Greenaway from Grazing by Mark Greenaway, Ally McGrath at Osso Restaurant, Phil Hickman at Brasserie Prince by Alan Roux, David Lillie at The Adamson, Neil Forbes at Cafe St Honore, Emma Clark Szabo at Badger & Co and Barry Bryson at Cater Edinburgh.

What bands will be playing?

As well as enjoy delicious food and learning from chefs, festival goers can enjoy live music from 50 emerging bands, Fringe Festival performers and soloists as well as tribute acts.

Headliners on the Saturday night are The Hoosiers on the Music Against Homelessness Stage.

Other acts include The Spice Girls Tribute Wannabe, The Dolly Parton Story, The Sensational David Bowie Experience, The George Michael Songbook, Billy Joel The Piano Man, The Blues Brothers and The Dirty Harry Blondie Tribute. Watch major Edinburgh Festival Fringe highlights such as Gingzilla, The Absolute Jam, The Porkpie Ska Band, Cirque du Slay and Cristina Bianco.

