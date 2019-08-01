Foodies Festival 2019 weather forecast: Will it rain in Edinburgh this weekend?

Edinburgh's Foodies Festival is back from 2-4 August, but what will the weather have in store?

After a warm, sunny and often muggy few weeks, Edinburgh's weather has been changeable throughout July. But for those attending the annual Foodies Festival in Inverleith Park, the main question will be: is it due to rain?

Starting on Friday 2 August at 11am, the festival will run until 7pm on Sunday 4 August, and the weekend weather doesn't look too bad.

The weekend weather forecast

According to the Met Office, Friday has a high of 19 degree, with cloud turning to sunshine by mid afternoon. Saturday is warmer with a high of 20 degrees but sunshine will turn to cloud by late morning. Despite the cloud, there is only a 10 per cent chance of rain on Saturday, so don't worry if you forget an umbrella.

Sunday however will see some showers, around 4pm. But with a high of 20 degrees, expect the muggy conditions we have become used to last month.

The sun was shining for Foodies Festival in Inverleith Park last year. Picture: TSPL

Read more: Foodies Festival 2019: Events, tickets and everything you need to know about this year's festival