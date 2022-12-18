For those with a cool £1.2m in their accounts, this four bedroom detached house can take homeowners into the heart of happening West Gardens

For those flush with cash looking to move into one of London’s most vibrant areas, then this new listing from Foxtons on Zoopla might be the perfect dream home for many. Located close to the historic Tower Bridge , the area is great for shopping, with a number of independent stores, cafes, and restaurants, as well as being close to the Thames and Shadwell basin.

This four bedroom detached house in Wapping is currently arranged as a three bedroom home with a home studio. Fitted with two modern bathrooms including dual-flush WC and combined bath/shower unit, the modern size kitchen also allows space to dine with a breakfast bar in the space too.

The family home boasts a bright reception room with wooden floors (ideal in the event of any mishaps at a housewarming), plenty of room for a three-piece sofa set and a private courtyard garden with space for those with green fingers to make a small, private Eden among the concrete landscape of the city .

Property Summary

Location: West Gardens, Wapping, London | Price: £1,200,000 | Tax Band: Not Available | Estate Agents: Foxtons Wapping | Contact Number: 02081 154283

