Former carpenter's workshop to be turned into Edinburgh microbrewery

A former carpenter's workshop has been approved to be turned into a microbrewery and tasting room on Edinburgh's Jane Street.

Newbarns Brewerywill be the latest microbrewery on the street which is also home to Campervan Brewery.

The proposed microbrewery will be on Jane Street.

Previously the street was also the location of Pilot Brewery.

The new microbrewery proposes to produce and sell 30 litre kegs of beer to wholesale customers and have a small tasting room where customers will be able to purchase brewery merchandise and the beer itself.

The approval was made by Edinburgh City Council on 23 August 2019.