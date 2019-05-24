Free Sky box sets: Westworld, Twin Peaks, Handmaid’s Tale and more to be made available to all customers

All Sky TV customers will be able to access on demand box-sets of classic and modern shows from free from today as part of a promotion by the company.

Any customer will be able to watch the box sets of shows - including Handmaid’s Tale, 30 Rock and Dexter - for free from today (Fri 24 May) until Sunday 9 June.

Sky is giving away access to its box sets for free from today (Photo: Shutterstock)

It does not matter if you don’t have a Sky Box Sets or Ultimate On Demand subscription. As long as you are a Sky TV customer you will be eligible.

How can you take advantage of the deal?

The promotion will need to be activated by the bill payer. Head to the on demand section of your Sky Q homepage, or the Sky Box Sets section on Sky+ to do so.

There are no strings attached, meaning you do not have to cancel once the two weeks is over to make sure you don’t pay.

The deal comes a few weeks after a shake-up to the TV provider’s mobile service, Sky Go.

The add on - which allows you to watch sports, films, kids’ content and more on your phone or laptop - is no longer limited to just two devices.

According to the Mirror, new rules mean households can now watch shows on six different screens.

Which box sets are available?

All of the following box sets will be available for free for Sky TV customers:

The Sopranos

The Wire

Big Little Lies

Sharp Objects

Westworld

Sex & The City

Billions

The Affair

Deadwood

Dexter

Twin Peaks

30 Rock

Chicago Fire

Mindy Project

Elementary

S.W.A.T

Seal Team

The Blacklist

The Good Doctor

The Strain

Nashville

Handmaid's Tale

Riviera

The Tunnel

Jamestown

Fortitude

Tin Star

Patrick Melrose

Penny Dreadful

Bulletproof

Delicious

Britannia

Save Me

Sick Note