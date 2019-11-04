Fudge Kitchen Edinburgh to celebrate vegan month with new range of dairy-free fudge

The new vegan fudges will be available throughout November.

New flavours of vegan fudge will be available in the Edinburgh store and online throughout November, which makes a total of 15 products officially registered with the Vegan Society.

As well as this - and perfect for those Christmas shopping - two new vegan-friendly hampers will be available online.According to The Vegan Society, which this year celebrate their 75th anniversary, the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled between 2014 and 2018.

Showcasing their expanding family of vegan-friendly fudge, Fudge Kitchen adding to its core range of vegan treats.

There will also be vegan hampers available this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

November in the shops

Throughout November the seven Fudge Kitchen shops, including Edinburgh, will be promoting veganism, inviting local food bloggers in to learn about making authentic fudge, that just happens to be vegan.

The Fudge Kitchen's fudge is still handmade traditionally, in a copper pot over a naked flame to a core 1830's recipe, before being “loafed and slabbed” on marble for that signature creaminess and crisp coating.

The new vegan-friendly additions have been tried and tested, and added to the core range which always includes some non-diary fudges.

November's vegan lines will include: Sea Salted Caramel, Chocolate Classic, both made with soya milk, and Vanilla Coconut, made with coconut milk.

There will be a rolling fourth flavour taken from a growing list of vegan friendly slab fudges, which include: Maple Walnut, Rum Raisin, Chocolate Orange, Lemon Drizzle Cake, Traditional Toffee, Treacle Toffee, Peanut Butter Chocolate and Chocolate Hazelnut, which was Fudge Kitchen's inter-shop winner of the 2019 vegan-themed 'New Year New Flavour' annual competition, won by the Bath shop.

The fudge is priced from £6 and is available in a four slice box for £22

Available from the seven Fudge Kitchen shops and online.

Although these new fudges highlight Vegan Month, there are always diary-free alternatives in Edinburgh.

Will Tebbutt, manager of Edinburgh's Fudge Kitchen is keen to highlight this, saying: "We always try to have vegan friendly fudge available in our shop. Why should anyone miss out on what is 'the best vegan-friendly fudge in the world?!'

"Our salted caramel fudge is made with soya - so no cream involved. As well as this there are a few other vegan fudges that are always available too, such as the vanilla coconut, which is made with coconut cream. It is my favourite of our vegan friendly selection!"

Hampers

The plant-based hampers, which are available online will include: Two 80g bags of Sunflower & Pumpkin Seed Brittle and Great Taste Award-winning Vegan Peanut Brittle; Two sachets of Drinking Fudge in Salted Caramel and Classic Chocolate and a vegan friendly trio of handmade fudge in Classic Chocolate, Coconut Chocolate and Raspberry Chocolate.

Priced from £16, they're available to buy here.

There will also be a Fudge Kitchen vegan hamper available to buy from Amazon.

The Amazon vegan hamper will have treats made using all-natural ingredients and no palm oil; and presented in a luxury, foiled Fudge Kitchen presentation box.

This hamper contains: Six sachets of Drinking Fudge in Chocolate Classic, Ginger Spice, Sea Salted Caramel, Chocolate Caramel, Chocolate Mint and Chocolate Orange flavours, ready to snip and squeeze into your preferred milk alternative.

Two 80g bags of Sunflower & Pumpkin Seed Brittle and Rock Salted Peanut Brittle.

And a six-piece slider of vegan friendly chocolate fudge, made with homemade, gluten free oat milk.