Grassmarket bar to offer Prosecco tasting flight

The Prosecco tasting flight will launch at Cold Town House on 1 November.

Prosecco fans can try three selected glasses of fizz in the Grassmarket venue thanks to the line up, which each have their own unique flavour profiles and tasting notes.

For £15, customers will be able to enjoy three different glasses of prosecco along with a stone baked Neapolitan ‘pizzette’ - allowing guests to explore the range of Italian fizz and flavours on offer at Cold Town House.

During the flight, guests will sample Prosecco di Malia, which features hints of pears and apples, Prosecco V Dogarina, a modern take on the wine, and Prosecco Asolo DOCG, from the premium prosecco region of Asolo.

The prosecco tasting flight is accompanied by a Cold Town House ‘pizzette’ made in the venue’s authentic custom made Neapolitan pizza oven.

Guests can choose between a margherita or vegan pizza made using its signature dough fermented in Cold Town Beer for 24 hours creating a light and airy pizza base.

Jamie Napier, General Manager at Cold Town House said: “We are challenging people to explore and have fun with the wonderful world of Italian fizz at Cold Town House with our brand new Prosecco Tasting Flights.

"Prosecco is a firm favourite on the drinks list and we wanted to find an accessible way for our guests to discover our range of fizz on offer.

"The Prosecco Tasting Flight is a fun interactive way to learn more about the hugely popular drink and we hope that our guests will be able to learn something new!”

Jamie continued by saying: “Our stone-baked Neapolitan pizza is the perfect accompaniment to the three different varieties of prosecco. The light and airy base pairs beautifully with the tasting flight making is a great activity to be enjoyed with friends in the run up to the festive season.”