Grassmarket hotel unveils Edinburgh's largest fish supper

A popular hotel in the Grassmarket has announced the introduction of Edinburgh’s largest fish supper to its menu and is challenging diners to polish off the massive dish in its entirety.

The massive dish, which is a whopping three times the size of a standard fish supper, has been dubbed ‘The King of the Sea Supper’ and will include battered fish, chips, tartar sauce, minty mushy peas, pickled fennel, lemon and a pint or glass of house wine, all for £20.

Think you could finish it?

With the Fringe Festival set to kick off on the first of August, the hotel is offering people the chance to sing for their dinner and win a free King of the Sea supper.

Throughout the festival, customers can apply to provide guests of the hotel with their own musical performance in the main restaurant, with a winner chosen daily to enjoy Edinburgh’s largest fish supper.

The hotel say the new menu item is a permanent addition and is challenging foodies in the capital to try and finish it and be in with the chance of winning a complimentary meal for two at the Apex Grassmarket Hotel through a monthly prize draw.

Those who manage to complete to the culinary challenge in its entirety will also be gifted with a miniature dram of whisky, collapsible copper shot cup and crown to remind them of their efforts and accomplishment.

• READ MORE: 10 of the best places to get fish and chips in Scotland

Alan Taylor, GM at Apex Grassmarket, said: “The fish supper is a classic dish and a firm favourite for many across the country, including myself.

"We have taken the dish to a new level with the addition of Edinburgh’s biggest fish supper ‘The King of the Sea Supper’, which I’m sure our diners will be eager to taste and attempt to finish!

"Britain is increasingly a nation of foodies who delight in sharing their gastronomic finds across their social channels and I’ve no doubt this dish will catch their attention and net some likes.”

Edinburgh’s Biggest Fish Supper - ‘The King of the Sea Supper’ - will be on sale from Friday 2nd August and awaiting foodie challengers to attempt to devour the gut-busting dish.

• For more information on Edinburgh’s biggest fish supper challenge visit www.apexhotels.co.uk/fish-and-chip-challenge