Here are 5 of the best Edinburgh cocktail bars for mocktails if you're going sober this October

For some, it's time to go sober this October and stop the booze for a month.

But if you're taking part and can't resist going out to socialise with pals, don't give in to the lure of a good cocktail - try a mocktail instead.

Five of the best cocktail bars for mocktails in Edinburgh if you're going 'sober this October'

Here are five of the best cocktail bars in Edinburgh which do some nice alcohol-free serves...

Bar Tonic

As a small independent bar, they have very few restrictions on what they can do for the customer. Their team spend lots of time putting the drinks menu together.

Whether you're looking for something a little different or more traditional, you'll be covered. And if your favourite concoction isn't on the menu the bar staff will still make it - just ask.

Tonic boasts an award-winning drinks menu and this year's theme is movies and TV shows.

Visit: 34a North Castle Street, EH2 3BN, https://www.bar-tonic.co.uk/



One Square at the Sheraton Grand

The website says they've spend 'considerable time' listening to their customers to create a 'detailed' drinks menu. With their cocktails and mocktails, they place a real emphasis on premium ingredients and the drinks are carefully crafted and served with style.

The bar is well-known for its huge range of gins but they also do several alcohol-free serves which give you the notes and flavours of a good gin and tonic.

Among their other mocktails are the Cinderella with pineapple, cranberry juice, lemon and coconut-infused double cream and cinnamon.

Visit: 1 Festival Square, EH3 9SR, https://www.onesquareedinburgh.co.uk/



Le Monde

A good place for a few drinks with some sharing plates or some late evening cocktails and mocktails, at what is a well known George Street nightlife hotspot.

Their 'zero-proof' cocktails include Mint 75 - Casablanca, with tastes of fresh lime, orgeat syrup (orange water and barley or almonds), cucumber syrup and cucumber tonic. Another is the Beijing Cooler - Beijing, a cold green tea with bitters syrup and lemon tonic.

Visit: 16 George Street, New Town Edinburgh, EH2 2PF, https://lemondehotel.co.uk/



The Printing Press

Winner of Hotel Cocktail Bar of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards 2019, their menu features timeless classics as well as a few of their own signature cocktails.

From classic to modern tastes, this stylish late night bar will have you covered.

Visit: 21-25 George Street, EH2 2PB, http://www.printingpressedinburgh.co.uk



Bramble

Another extensive drinks menu at a trendy bar in the heart of Edinburgh.

Their website says for mocktails they take all the care, attention and flavour that goes into their cocktails - just without the booze.

Non-alcoholic serves include the Garden City which contains Seedlip Garden, pineapple, lemon, celery and sugar. You could also try the Quiet Storm, a mix of lapsang souchong hydrosol (smokey tea), honey, bee pollen, lemon and ginger.

Visit: 16A Queen Street, EH2 1JE, http://www.bramblebar.co.uk​