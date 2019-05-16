Flickr

Here are the top 16 places to fly to this month from Edinburgh for under £100

Get away from it all without spending a fortune with these cheap flight deals from Edinburgh.

Make the most of the final May bank holiday and enjoy a week's holiday with these cheap flights, flying direct from Edinburgh this month. From city breaks to some much needed sunshine, there's something for all types of holidays. Main pic: Flick/Epicantus

Fly to Berlin from Fri, 17 May Thu, 23 May with Ryanair for just GBP47.

1. Berlin

Fly to Berlin from Fri, 17 May Thu, 23 May with Ryanair for just GBP47.
WikiComms
other
Buy a Photo
If you head to Hamburg on Sun, 26 May Tue, 4 Jun with Ryanair it'll set you back GBP81.

3. Hamburg

If you head to Hamburg on Sun, 26 May Tue, 4 Jun with Ryanair it'll set you back GBP81.
WikiComms
other
Buy a Photo
Easyjet currently have flights to Munich for GBP84

4. Munich

Easyjet currently have flights to Munich for GBP84
WikiComms
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4