Here's how Edinburgh foodies can enjoy a special chef's table at the Secret Herb Garden this month

One of Edinburgh’s top chefs, Barry Bryson, is preparing to launch his first ever pop-up restaurant at the Secret Herb Garden, from 18 to 20 July.

Diners can look forward to a special pop up chef’s table experience, created by Barry Bryson from Cater Edinburgh, which will be enjoyed at the unique venue, which is located at the foot of the Pentland hills.

Picture: Chef Barry Bryson

Diners are invited to celebrate the Scottish summer with seasonal ingredients served in the five-course tasting menu, which will only be available over three nights from 7-11pm.

Dishes will include produce from The Ethical Shellfish Company on the Isle of Mull; venison from acclaimed game suppliers Castle Game in Linlithgow; wild Scottish mushrooms; soft fruits and wild herbs from Phantassie Farm in East Lothian and small local producer cheeses sourced by Wild Tastes in Fife.

As well as a great seasonal menu, guests can sample drinks such as The Old Curiosity Gin, which is produced at the Secret Herb Garden as well as a range of carefully selected pairing wines.

Each night, the shared dining experience with Barry Bryson will offer up to 30 diners the opportunity to enjoy the best of Scotland’s summer larder around one communal table at the special venue of the Secret Herb Garden.

Picture: Secret Herb Garden Facebook

The specialist herb nursery on Old Pentland Road is also home to a popular café and shop full of vintage furniture, wine and beer.

Speaking about this limited edition event, Barry said: “I can’t wait to create this unique summer dining experience at the foot of the Pentland hills, along with my team Adam Pearce and Carlos Sanchez.

“The Secret Herb Garden is bursting with summer aromas and colour at this time of year, so it’s the perfect setting to showcase the best of Scotland’s natural larder over just three nights.”

All profits from ‘A Chef’s Table by Barry Bryson’ at the Secret Herb Garden will be gifted to Scran Academy.

The Edinburgh-based social enterprise helps young people from challenging communities to achieve and develop through new working skills. Barry is a board member for the Scran Academy and also acts as a mentor for the young adults involved.

Tickets start from £55 per person for five plates and a cocktail. Or for those who want the five dishes plus a cocktail and matched wines, the price is £75 per person.

To book tickets, email bookings@chef.net, including preferred date, numbers and any special dietary requirements.