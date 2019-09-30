Here's what to expect when Edinburgh Coffee Festival returns this weekend

The annual Edinburgh Coffee Festival returns to the Corn Exchange this Saturday for its fifth year running.

As well as celebrating taste and coffee knowledge, the festival will also have a focus on sustainability and is a Zero Waste Event supported by disposables company Vegwear, glassware brand SoLCups and Revive-Exo who will be collecting all of the coffee grounds and extracting their high value oils for use in a variety of industries from pharmaceuticals to cosmetics.

The festival attracts around 2000 people

A development constructed by GP Plantscape called the ‘Coffee Garden’ will be a brand new addition to the festival this year and will highlight the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) work to address the issue of worldwide plant conservation.

RBGE is currently conducting work in Colombia, one of the world’s greatest coffee-producing nations, looking at how climate change could affect coffee production.

Festival-goers can also expects talks, including one from Alistair Gower from The Chocolate Tree on 'Saving the planet with Chocolate', demonstrations and cuppings, coffee skills workshops and tastings.

Over 40 speciality coffee and tea exhibitors including Brewlab, Farm Boy Brews, Daterra Coffee, Alpro, Chocolate Tree, Django Coffee Co., Hasbean Coffee, Caravan Coffee Roasters and Edinburgh Tea and Coffee will be in attendance with their own stalls.

The festival will also host Scotland’s national heat of global coffee-making competition, The World AeroPress Championship

Martin Dare, event manager, said: “The UK coffee scene is vibrant and exciting, and we are delighted to be at the very heart of this, playing host to famous events such as the World AeroPress Championships, as well as welcoming exhibitors from across Scotland and far beyond.

“I’m excited about the sustainability focus this year, as well as all the range of visitor experiences that are on offer at the 2019 festival.

“Join us for tastings, workshops, talks and demonstrations where you can learn more about coffees from across the world and have the chance to taste coffees that you’ve never tried before. I can promise that it will be a day you’ll love.”

Tickets start at £10 (£8 for students) and children go free. They are available to purchase from the Edinburgh Coffee Festival website.

