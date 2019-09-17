Hibs v Hearts: the best pubs for Hibs fans to watch the Edinburgh Derby

Things are not going well for Edinburgh's green and white side.

As their former gaffer rides high at the top of the SPFL table, Hibs have mustered just one victory in their opening five games.

In that period, they have conceded more goals than any other Premier League side. Sitting ninth in the table with three losses and four points to their name, it's clear that something has to change.

The perfect time for an Edinburgh derby, no?

While no game this early could truly be termed all-or-nothing, this Sunday's Easter Road clash could provide just the shot in the arm Paul Heckingbottom's side need to send them surging back up the table.

On the other hand, a loss to their bottom-placed rivals could trigger a full-blown panic.

With the game kicking off at 3.00pm on Sky Sports this Sunday, here are a few great places to catch it for those not making it to the Easter Road stadium.

Robbies

(367 Leith Walk, EH6 8SE)

With a number of large screens to watch the game on, Robbie's is another pre-game favourite that doubles as a great place to watch the match in its own right.

Its four guest taps play host to some of Scotland's finest beers, all at a reasonable price. Guaranteed to be packed with fans on match day, it's ideal for anyone looking to soak up the atmosphere in a crowd of fellow Hibees.

The Harp and Castle

(296 Leith Walk, EH6 5BU)

Named after the club's crest, bars don't come much Hibs-ier than the Harp and Castle.

If you're looking to feel like part of the crowd but can't make it into the ground itself, this Leith Walk bar will be crackling with the same match-day energy.

The Persevere Bar

(398 Easter Rd, EH6 8HT)

Being so close to the stadium, the Persevere Bar is a natural pre-game pint destination for those en-route to the game. Spacious, storied and absolutely Hibs-mad, it also makes for an ideal place to take in the game for ticket-less fans looking to stay close to the action.

With old-school charm, a darts board and a great range of pub grub, it will suit anyone making a day of the derby.

The Mash Tun

(154 Easter Rd, EH7 5RL)

A spacious bar with a giant TV, the Mash Tun is a friendly establishment perfect for those who want to watch the game in a more relaxed setting.

Families, kids, dogs and away supporters are all welcome, and students even get a 10% discount.

The food menu is filled with burgers, pizzas and other bar classics, so you can chow down on something tasty before the game has you biting on your nails.

The Four in Hand

(218 Easter Rd, EH7 5QH)

Owned by former Hibs star Paul Kane and frequented by fellow ex-players Jimmy O'Rourke and Pat Stanton, the Four in Hand is a true Hibernian hangout. The game will be on and the beer will be cold, but the thing that recommends Kane's pub above all else is the raucous energy that accompanies every game. For fans looking to surround themselves with die-hards and experience the game at its highest frequency, this must be the place.

Hibee royalty The Proclaimers have even been known to swing by from time to time.