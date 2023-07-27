News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian for sale: Quaint North Berwick three-bedroom cottage with picturesque sea views

East Lothian property is the perfect ‘Hideaway’
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:43 BST

Our latest featured property is this quaint East Lothian three-bedroom detached cottage, which is currently on the market at offers over £515,000.

Situated on the rural edge of North Berwick, The Hideaway Ferrygate looks out towards North Berwick Law, surrounded by open countryside and is just a short drive from the town’s amenities, schools, train station and idyllic beaches. The cottage includes modern interiors and spacious rooms, and comes with secured parking.

You can arrange a viewing online.

This quaint three bedroom cottage near North Berwick is currently available at offers over £515,000.

1. The Hideaway Ferrygate

Photo: Mattia De Collibus

The three bedroomed home boasts modern interiors and spacious rooms, all finished to a high standard.

2. Living room

Photo: Mattia De Collibus

The fully enclosed rear southwest facing garden, which has a landscaped lawn and large decked area for alfresco dining/seating area. The front of the property has a secure gated patio area.

3. Garden

Photo: Mattia De Collibus

The fully fitted kitchen includes a full sized six burner Rangemasters range cooker gas/electric ovens, built in combination/ microwave oven, sink, dishwasher and fridge/ freezer.

4. Kitchen

Photo: Mattia De Collibus

