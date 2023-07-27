East Lothian for sale: Quaint North Berwick three-bedroom cottage with picturesque sea views
East Lothian property is the perfect ‘Hideaway’
Our latest featured property is this quaint East Lothian three-bedroom detached cottage, which is currently on the market at offers over £515,000.
Situated on the rural edge of North Berwick, The Hideaway Ferrygate looks out towards North Berwick Law, surrounded by open countryside and is just a short drive from the town’s amenities, schools, train station and idyllic beaches. The cottage includes modern interiors and spacious rooms, and comes with secured parking.
You can arrange a viewing online.
