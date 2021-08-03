With the Edinburgh Festival returning after last years cancellation due to Covid, many are excited to once again be purchasing tickets and seeing the best talent the Capital has to offer.

Here are the top ten properties on Zoopla based in the city centre for those wanting to get even closer to the performances this summer.

1. Landal Barnsoul, Shawhead This luxury holiday resort is a great investment for people in need of somewhere to stay in the centre of Edinburgh for both long or short stays. Comprising of 2 bedrooms, this secluded flat has its own private garden and terrace so it's perfect to relax in after a day out exploring the city. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Sunnybank Terrace This bright and spacious one bedroom ground floor apartment is idyllic for someone who wants to take advantage of the excellent local amenities Meadowbank has to offer along with the stunning green spaces of Holyrood Park. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Belford Road, Dean Take in this stunning four-bedroom apartment in the heart of the West End, occupying the ground and first floor of a unique detached house with spectacular views. The interior layout has been adapted to make clever use of the commanding views of the Water of Leith and the Dean Bridge, in particular the first floor, with a spiral staircase leading to an expansive principal bedroom with picturesque studio-style windows providing a breathtaking vista. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Queen Street, New Town The property boasts modern interiors seamlessly blended with historic features. The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hallway with two ample sized storage cupboards, a bright open plan lounge and dining kitchen with attractive units and access to the rear courtyard, separate utility room, master bedroom with elegant en-suite shower room, second well-proportioned double bedroom. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo