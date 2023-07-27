Here are the most expensive areas to buy a home in the Capital.

House prices in Edinburgh have ranked as the second most expensive in Scotland, according to new national data.

It comes after the latest property market figures released by the ESPC show house prices falling in Edinburgh and West Lothian but rising in East Lothian and Midlothian, which came in as third and fifth most expensive areas of Scotland to buy.

With the average property selling for around £265,000 we looked at figures revealing the top 15 most expensive areas of the city to buy. We found prices reaching £657,000 for the most expensive, prime location spots. Here’s where you’ll pay more for homes.

1 . Murrayfield and Ravelston Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000.

2 . New Town West Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000.

3 . Greenbank and The Braids Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000.

4 . Dean Village The picturesque Deans Village is the fourth most expensive area of the Capital to buy a property with average price of £517,000. It also had the most number of properties sold in the city, according to the latest figures.