Edinburgh property: 15 most expensive areas to buy a home in the city, from Ravelston to Trinity
House prices in Edinburgh have ranked as the second most expensive in Scotland, according to new national data.
It comes after the latest property market figures released by the ESPC show house prices falling in Edinburgh and West Lothian but rising in East Lothian and Midlothian, which came in as third and fifth most expensive areas of Scotland to buy.
With the average property selling for around £265,000 we looked at figures revealing the top 15 most expensive areas of the city to buy. We found prices reaching £657,000 for the most expensive, prime location spots. Here’s where you’ll pay more for homes.