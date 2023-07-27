News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: 15 most expensive areas to buy a home in the city, from Ravelston to Trinity

Here are the most expensive areas to buy a home in the Capital.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:36 BST

House prices in Edinburgh have ranked as the second most expensive in Scotland, according to new national data.

It comes after the latest property market figures released by the ESPC show house prices falling in Edinburgh and West Lothian but rising in East Lothian and Midlothian, which came in as third and fifth most expensive areas of Scotland to buy.

With the average property selling for around £265,000 we looked at figures revealing the top 15 most expensive areas of the city to buy. We found prices reaching £657,000 for the most expensive, prime location spots. Here’s where you’ll pay more for homes.

Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000.

1. Murrayfield and Ravelston

Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000.

2. New Town West

Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000.

3. Greenbank and The Braids

4. Dean Village

