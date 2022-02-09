Edinburgh property: A superb 2-bedroom flat in a sought-after area, just moments from the Botanic Gardens

Conveniently located in Inverleith, just moments from the Botanic Gardens and Inverleith Park, this superb property has high ceilings and tall windows which ensure a great feeling of light and space, while much character is added by a lovely mantelpiece and decorative cornice work in the living/dining room, plus the warmth of timber flooring throughout much of the house.
The accommodation comprises hallway with large store cupboard, living/dining room with bay window and box room off, stylish dining kitchen with a range of striking midnight blue units and large larder, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom with electric shower.
Additional benefits include gas central heating, double glazing, and a shared rear garden.
On the market with Warners for offers over £345,000