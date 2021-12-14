Front of building (property for sale is bottom two floors).

Edinburgh property: Beautiful and spacious 3-bedroom duplex flat offers the best of luxury modern living close to city centre

Set in a modern, maintained, residential development in Slateford, this rarely available family size home includes open-plan living spaces, exceptional room sizes and high-quality fittings throughout.

By Gordon Holmes
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:21 pm

The ground floor comprises main door entrance, welcoming hall, open plan living room, generously sized kitchen/dining room with breakfast bar and access to the patio, and a shower room, while the upper level features a carpeted landing, master bedroom with double fitted wardrobe and stylish en-suite shower room, a further two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is a paved double driveway to the front, while to the rear is a south-westerly facing patio garden with shared gardens beyond. The property also benefits from a locked bicycle storage room next to the residents' underground car park.

On the market with mov8 Real Estate for a fixed price of £600,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Weston Gait, Slateford

Entrance hall and staircase.

Photo: mov8 Real Estate

2. Weston Gait, Slateford

Hallway.

Photo: mov8 Real Estate

3. Weston Gait, Slateford

Living room.

Photo: mov8 Real Estate

4. Weston Gait, Slateford

Living room.

Photo: mov8 Real Estate

