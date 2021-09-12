Edinburgh property: Eye-catching 1-bedroom drawing room flat with charming period features and original balcony

Accessed via an impressive shared entrance and stair, the apartment's attractive interior is bright, generously proportioned and stylishly presented throughout.
A particular feature is the stunning triple windowed drawing room that is open plan to a dining area and kitchen and has an original balcony off, while the spacious double bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and there is a stylish four-piece bathroom.
In addition to the balcony there is a delightful secluded shared garden to the rear of the property and residents of the block have exclusive use of it for an annual fee.
On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £345,000, more details can be found HERE.