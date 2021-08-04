Edinburgh property: Superb semi-rural 4-bedroom detached house with annexe and large private garden

Originally a single storey Victorian cottage, the property later benefited from a two storey extension and the result is a unique house with an amazing amount of flexible accommodation over two floors.

The internal layout could be adapted to create a separate annexe for any number of uses including a dedicated home office and studio, granny annexe or even as a discrete holiday let.

Internally, the property has undergone a recent refurbishment and is in immaculate condition with many original features retained such as the traditional sash and case windows which generally enjoy beautiful woodland views.

The accommodation is highly flexible and on the ground floor comprises hallway, lounge, dining kitchen, sitting room, two bedrooms, and a stylish wet room, while climbing the stairs, there are two further large double bedrooms with integrated storage, and a beautiful family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a driveway, spacious attached garage and a large private garden.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

