Here are the most expensive areas to buy a home in the Capital.

Buying a house in Edinburgh is becoming increasingly difficult, with the city having been ranked as the second most expensive place in Scotland to get onto the property ladder.

Property market figures released by the ESPC show house prices falling in Edinburgh, with the average property selling for around £265,000. There was also a price drop in West Lothian, but prices rose in East Lothian and Midlothian – the third and fifth most expensive areas in Scotland.

Take a look through our gallery to see which areas in Edinburgh were ranked the most expensive – with prices reaching £657,000 in some prime locations.

1 . Murrayfield and Ravelston Prices in Ravelston and Murrayfield ranked as the most expensive in Edinburgh with an average of £657,000.

2 . New Town West Properties in New Town West are the second most expensive in the Capital with an average price of more than £601,000.

3 . Greenbank and The Braids Greenbank and The Braids on the south west edge of the city came in as third most expensive area to buy a property with average price of £585,000.