The average house price in Edinburgh following a pandemic surge, now stands at £277,496 and shows no sign of falling any time soon.

A two bedroom flat in the Marchmont area now sells for an average of £400,000 – so what could you expect to get for the same amount around the world?

The answer is beach front villas, idylic countryside mansions, and stunning detached homes with pools, terraces and dreamy sea views.

Here are 10 for them, from Florida to Fiji. Fancy a move?

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. New Brunswick, Canada This sprawling four bedroom and four bathroom detatched house in Canada's New Brunswick has a formal dining room, huge formal sitting room, living room and enormous kitchen with granite counters and separate 'mudroom', laundry room and powder room. Out back there's a pool and outdoor sitting area perfect for barbecues. And at £390,000 you'd still have plenty of cash left over for pool towels and a lilo. Photo: www.point2homes.com Buy photo

2. Dordoigne, France In the beautiful Dordoigne, £390,000 gets you a mansion with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and swimming pool in the middle of a large landscaped park, with no immediate neighbours, near a small village 10km from Sarlat. The Dordoigne River is a short walk away for a morning dip if your pool is being cleaned. Photo: www.green-acres.com Buy photo

3. Cairns, Australia Occupying a site with sea views in Mount Sheridan, a suburb of Cairns in tropical North Queensland, this unltra-modern family home has a beautiful outdoor entertainment space with sparkling pool. Inside everything is suitably high-end with four bedrooms, three bathrooms (including the master ensuite with double shower and whirlpool bath), and a double garage. At £380,000 it's a steal. Photo: Walker Real Estate Buy photo

4. Mugla, Turkey With incredible views over the Aegean Sea on Turkey's famous Turquoise Coast, this huge seven bedroom detatched house with private pool could be yours for exactly £400,000. Photo: Right Move Buy photo