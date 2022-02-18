Edinburgh property: This thoughtfully designed main door flat has three bedrooms, private garden and plenty of ornate original features

The accommodation comprises welcoming entrance hallway with ample sized storage cupboards, bright bay windowed lounge with detailed cornicing and feature fireplace, contemporary dining kitchen with attractive units, useful utility room with access to the rear garden, three well-proportioned double bedrooms, and a stylish main bathroom with shower over bath.

Externally, there is free on-street parking and private gardens to the front and rear.

On the market with Warners for offers over £440,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Dudley Avenue, Trinity Entrance hall. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Dudley Avenue, Trinity Hall. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Dudley Avenue, Trinity Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Dudley Avenue, Trinity Feature fireplace in lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales