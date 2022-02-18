Front of building.

Edinburgh property: This thoughtfully designed main door flat has three bedrooms, private garden and plenty of ornate original features

Set in the heart of Trinity, close to excellent local parks, amenities and transport links, this immaculately presented main door lower villa boasts ornate period features and is presented in true move-in condition.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:00 pm

The accommodation comprises welcoming entrance hallway with ample sized storage cupboards, bright bay windowed lounge with detailed cornicing and feature fireplace, contemporary dining kitchen with attractive units, useful utility room with access to the rear garden, three well-proportioned double bedrooms, and a stylish main bathroom with shower over bath.

Externally, there is free on-street parking and private gardens to the front and rear.

On the market with Warners for offers over £440,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Dudley Avenue, Trinity

Entrance hall.

Photo: Warners

2. Dudley Avenue, Trinity

Hall.

Photo: Warners

3. Dudley Avenue, Trinity

Lounge.

Photo: Warners

4. Dudley Avenue, Trinity

Feature fireplace in lounge.

Photo: Warners

